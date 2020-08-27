Poll: Approval for Moon Rises for 2nd Week amid New Wave of COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

The approval rating for President Moon Jae-in rose for the second consecutive week, with positive assessments surpassing the negative.In a survey of two-thousand-521 adults nationwide between August 24 and 28, Realmeter found that 49 percent of respondents positively assessed Moon, up two-point-nine percentage points from the previous week.Forty-six-point-seven percent, meanwhile, gave a negative assessment, down four-point-one percentage points from a week earlier. Four-point-two percent didn't give a direct response.It is the first time since the second week of July that approval of Moon surpassed his disapproval rating.Approval for the ruling Democratic Party(DP) rose point-seven percentage points on-week to 40-point-four percent, while that for the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) dropped five percentage points to 30-point-one percent.Realmeter assessed that public hopes for successful quarantine and minimal economic fallout from the new wave of the COVID-19 epidemic were likely reflected in support for the government and the ruling party.The survey, commissioned by YTN, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.