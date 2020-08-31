COVID-19 HQ: No Time to Lower Guard despite Drop in Daily Infections

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The daily COVID-19 increase in South Korea stayed under 300 for the second straight day. However, authorities said it is not time to relax, urging the public to avoid unnecessary contact as over 20 percent of cases from the past two weeks cannot be traced to their origins.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The Central Quarantine Headquarters said as of 12:00 am Monday, 248 additional people tested positive for COVID-19, raising the country's accumulated total to 19-thousand-947.[Sound bite: Yoon Tae-ho - director general for public health policy, Ministry of Health and Welfare (Korean/English translation)]"Newly confirmed patients in the Seoul metro area stand at 183, dropping below 200 for the first time in over two weeks. Reading the stats, we need to consider the [lower] volume of diagnostic tests administered during weekends. Cluster infections continue outside of the Seoul-metro area, and the risk of a massive spread of COVID-19 still exists. We are still dealing with a grave situation as the number of critical patients rose to 79 today, which is more than double from last week."Although the daily increase remained below 300 for the second straight day, it has stayed in triple digits since August 14, with infections in the past 18 days surpassing five-thousand, about a quarter of the country's accumulated total.Out of 238 new community infections, 183, or 77 percent, were in the Seoul metropolitan area, with a cluster linked to Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul's Seongbuk district, a COVID-19 hotbed, rising to one-thousand-56 as of noon Monday.Sixty-two more people tested positive in connection to an anti-government rally in Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square on August 15, bringing the total of that cluster to 399.Various clusters, many tracing back to Sarang Jeil Church and the Gwanghwamun rally, continued to grow elsewhere both in and outside the capital region.Highlighting the severity of the current situation, authorities said the average daily increase between August 16 and 29 jumped to 300 from 35 in the previous two-week period.There's a possibility the current epidemic will quickly spread further, especially as some two-thousand members of Sarang Jeil Church and 40-thousand Gwanghwamun rally participants have yet to be tested.Aside from such restrictions in their epidemiological studies, authorities are concerned that the routes of infection for a record 22-point-seven percent of the four-thousand-432 new cases since August 18 remain unknown.On Monday, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo urged the public to minimize outside contact this week, as the next seven days are likely to be a critical period in determining the direction of the latest epidemic.[Sound bite: Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo (Korean/English translation)]"We are dealing with a more dangerous situation than any time before but the vaccine that can help us overcome this is you the people. Please remember that only by pausing our daily routine and actively pursuing [social distancing], we can protect ourselves."The South Korean military, meanwhile, extended its ban of vacations and off-base travel for all service personnel until the current Level Two-Point-Five distancing is scheduled to end on Sunday.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.