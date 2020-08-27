Gov't Seeks to Hold Medical Licensing Exam as Scheduled

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said Monday it will seek to hold the state medical licensing exam, set to begin Tuesday, as scheduled and will review the issue of fostering the medical workforce later down the road.Son Young-rae, a senior health ministry official, said in a briefing that for now, the exam is likely to take place as scheduled and students are being encouraged to take it.As the medical community continues to strike in protest of government health care reform policies, students attending medical colleges and graduate schools are currently boycotting the licensing exam.According to the Korea Health Personnel Licensing Examination Institute, 89 percent of nearly 32-hundred exam applicants have canceled their registration as of Friday. The institute is individually checking if the cancellations were done voluntarily. However, the ministry official said this is proving difficult as many students cannot be contacted.Son said the task at hand is contacting as many students as possible and exerting efforts to have as many people as possible take the exam. Meanwhile, the Korea Association of Medical Colleges has reiterated its call to postpone the exam.