Lee Nak-yon Begins Duties as New DP Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Nak-yon began his official first day as the new chief of the ruling Democratic Party on Monday, after ending his two-week self-quarantine.Leaving his home and speaking to reporters, the former prime minister said he is now out but the burden of state affairs awaits him. He likened it to staying in a field hospital and then marching into battle.The experience also reminded him of the well established medical system in Korea and the dedication of its workers, with Lee vowing to win the fight against COVID-19 and quickly revitalize livelihoods and the economy.The five-term lawmaker was elected chairperson of the DP on Saturday, and his first act as the ruling party leader was paying his respects at the Seoul National Cemetery before holding a meeting with his party’s Supreme Council.He will also pay a courtesy call on National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug and hold a news conference on his vision for leading the DP and seeking cooperation with the opposition camp. Lee also plans to meet with senior presidential secretary for political affairs Choi Jae-sung to discuss COVID-19 response and other pending concerns.