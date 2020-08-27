Ex-Spy Chief Gets 7-year Jail Term in Appeals for Political Interference

Photo : YONHAP News

An appellate court has handed down a heavy prison term for former spy agency chief Won Sei-hoon, who was indicted on charges of political interference and inflicting losses on state coffers.The Seoul High Court on Monday sentenced the former director of the National Intelligence Service(NIS) to seven years behind bars with a five-year suspension of his civil and political qualifications. The suspension was lowered from seven years given in his first trial.The court said that stern punishment is inevitable as political interference by intelligence agencies has caused numerous harmful consequences throughout the country's history.The court added that many NIS employees who could not defy Won's illegal orders also ended up being implicated in several crimes and faced penalties.The former spy chief was accused of employing civilians to write Internet comments in favor of previous conservative governments and dipping into NIS funds for personal affairs.