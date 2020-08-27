Trainee Doctors Enter 11th Day of Walkout, Blame Gov't for Insincerity

Photo : YONHAP News

Intern and resident doctors in South Korea entered the eleventh day of their walkout in protest of the government's health care reforms, after its emergency committee voted to continue the group action the previous day.The emergency committee for the Korean Intern and Resident Association(KIRA) said on Monday that its members didn't return to work after concluding that the government lacks the will to engage in sincere talks.Trainee doctors at Seoul National University Hospital began to suspend their duties and submit resignations in protest of the government's return-to-work order.As of 11:00 a.m. Monday, 895 out of the hospital’s 953 trainee doctors, or 94 percent, and 247 out of 281 full-time doctors, or 88 percent, took part in the group action.The Korean Academy of Medical Sciences, meanwhile, urged the government to halt its suppression of doctors, and go back to the drawing board while discussing a reform plan with the medical community.The Korean Medical Association(KMA), which mostly represents doctors in private practice, ended its three-day walkout last Friday and plans to launch a third strike next Monday for an indefinite period of time.