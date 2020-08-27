Moon: Doctors’ Issues Can Be Discussed after COVID-19 Stabilizes

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Monday that holding discussions with the medical community would be possible once the COVID-19 situation stabilizes, as doctors continue a walkout in protest of government reform plans.Chairing a weekly meeting with senior aides, Moon said that issues such as easing the regional imbalance in medical services and expanding essential public healthcare can be discussed through various channels after the coronavirus situation stabilizes.The president said it's difficult to understand what further conditions doctors need to hear in order to return to work, urging them not to forget their Hippocratic Oath.Moon asked doctors to swiftly return to work, care for patients and defuse public anxiety, reaffirming that the government would respond to illegal acts according to law.The president said it's highly regrettable the medical community refuses to end its strike during grave times when the public needs doctors more than ever. He added that the virus situation is urgent and there are not many options left in regard to enforcing the law to protect life and public health.