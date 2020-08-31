Gov't Postpones Medical Licensing Exam as Students Threaten Boycott

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said Monday it will postpone by one week the state medical licensing exam, set to begin Tuesday.Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip announced the decision on Monday, adding it is to minimize damage to medical students amid ongoing tension between the government and the medical community over medical reform plans.Accordingly, those initially set to take a practical test between September first and September 18 will take the exam between September eighth and September 25. Those scheduled to sit the exam after September 21 will do so after October 12th due to the Chuseok holiday and testing system checks. The last available test date will be November 11.The government initially threatened to proceed with the exam from Tuesday as scheduled but had to change the plan after 89 percent of nearly 32-hundred exam applicants canceled their registration in protest of government health care reform policies.The government said, however, there will be no additional postponement.