USFK Offers Condolences over Deadly Crash Involving US Armored Vehicle

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States Forces Korea offered their condolences on Monday after four South Korean citizens were killed in a car crash involving a U.S. armored vehicle.The USFK also promised to cooperate with the South Korean government’s investigation into the case, adding the U.S. will temporarily suspend a drill in the respective region as a gesture of condolence for the victims.U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris also tweeted his condolences to the victims and bereaved family members.According to police, the crash took place near the Rodriguez Live Fire Range in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday with a sport utility vehicle carrying two South Korean couples, all in their 50s, ramming a U.S. armored vehicle from behind. The SUV’s driver and passengers were taken to a nearby hospital but were proclaimed dead later, while a U.S. soldier inside the armored vehicle sustained a minor injury.Police suspect the SUV driver failed to see the armored vehicle, but the investigation into the exact cause of the crash is still underway.The South Korean Defense Ministry also offered its condolences to the victims and their families.