Bereaved Families Call for Sincere State Investigation into Deadly Humidifier Disinfectants

Photo : YONHAP News

Families of the victims of deadly humidifier sterilizers and their advocates have called on the government to reexamine all the health complaints raised in connection with the issue.The Asian Citizen’s Center for Environment and Health and family members of victims raised their voice in a press conference in Seoul on Monday, marking the ninth anniversary of the government’s acknowledgement of its mismanagement of the case. Nearly one-thousand-500 people are known to have been killed so far by a number of humidifier disinfectant products since they went on sale in Korea in the mid 1990s. Sales of the questionable products were banned in 2011.The participants of the event said only eight-point-two percent of the complaints issued so far have been acknowledged. They also claimed damages not directly related to lungs, asthma and fetuses are being ignored although there are reports establishing a causal relationship between humidifier disinfectant products and those conditions.An emergency committee set up to represent the victims urged the government to reexamine all cases and make due compensation.Also during the press conference, some family members criticized big businesses that sold the products in question for refusing to apologize and offer explanations.