Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS has made history by topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart.Billboard said that BTS's first English-language song "Dynamite" debuted at No. 1 on its Hot 100 chart on Monday.The Billboard chart for the top 100 popular songs in the United States is based on online streams, sales and radio play.It's the first time a South Korean artist has topped the chart. Previously, BTS' "ON" peaked at No. 4 earlier this year, while PSY reached No. 2 with "Gangnam Style" for seven straight weeks in 2012."Dynamite," a bright, upbeat disco-pop track, is the seven-member boy band's first-ever English single.