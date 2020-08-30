Regular Assembly Session Set to Begin

Photo : YONHAP News

The 21st National Assembly is set to begin its first regular session on Tuesday after an opening ceremony at 2 p.m.Speeches by the leaders of negotiation groups are scheduled for next Monday and Tuesday, followed by interpellation sessions for four days from September 14.The assembly will hold a plenary session on October 24 to pass major bills deliberated at parliamentary standing committees, while a parliamentary audit and inspection of government offices is set to be held for three weeks from October 7.Rival parties plan to hold seven plenary sessions in November and December to handle bills including the government's budget plan for next year.Ahead of the 100-day regular session, the assembly prepared hand sanitizers and set up plastic protective screens at every seat in meeting rooms to prevent the spread of COVID-19.