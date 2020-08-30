S. Korea's Total COVID-19 Cases Top 20,000

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's cumulative COVID-19 cases have crossed the 20-thousand-mark.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Tuesday that 235 COVID-19 cases were newly confirmed in the past 24 hours ending 12 a.m., lifting the total number of infections to 20-thousand-182.The country reached the milestone 225 days after the first local case was reported on January 20.It also marks the third day in a row less than 300 new cases were registered as a strict set of social distancing rules has been in place across the nation since Sunday.Of the latest cases, 222, or over 94 percent, were domestic transmissions with 175 of them from the greater Seoul area, including 93 in the capital city and 60 in Gyeonggi Province.Daejeon recorded eight new local cases, followed by South Chungcheong Province at seven, Ulsan at six and North Gyeongsang Province at five.Thirteen new cases were imported, including four detected upon arrival.Meanwhile, the virus-related death toll remained unchanged at 324.