A pitcher on a South Korean minor league baseball team tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, prompting concerns about the possible spread of the virus among professional baseball players.According to Daejeon City, pitcher Shin Jung-rak, a Futures League pitcher with Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) club Hanwha Eagles, tested positive for the virus on Monday after showing symptoms of fever and headache on Saturday.He is the first to contract the disease among athletes and staffers in the nation's professional sports industry.The KBO immediately suspended all of the team’s planned matches. However, games of other minor league teams will be held as scheduled.Meanwhile, Seosan City, home of the Futures League, said on Tuesday that 40 players, coaches and members of the support staff all tested negative for the virus.