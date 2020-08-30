Moon Congratulates BTS for Topping Billboard's Hot 100 Chart

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in congratulated K-pop boy band BTS for becoming the first South Korean artists to top Billboard's main Hot 100 chart with their latest single "Dynamite."In a Twitter message on Tuesday, Moon said the seven-member group has written a new chapter in K-pop history and that its splendid feat has further raised pride in the music genre.Moon also took note of the fact that the group created the track to send a message of hope and consolation to people around the world struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.The president added that the song will offer a huge consolation to South Koreans suffering because of the crisis.On Monday, Billboard said BTS' first English-language track "Dynamite" debuted at No. 1 on its Hot 100 chart, based on online streams, sales and radio play.The previous South Korean artist to rank the highest on the main Billboard chart was PSY, whose 2012 viral hit "Gangnam Style" reached No. 2 for seven straight weeks.