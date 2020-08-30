New Ruling DP Chief Meets with Main Opposition UFP Counterpart

Photo : YONHAP News

The new chief of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) paid a courtesy call to his main opposition United Future Party(UFP) counterpart for the first time since his inauguration.UFP interim leader Kim Chong-in congratulated DP Chair Lee Nak-yon on Tuesday, urging Lee to make efforts toward conducting politics in an amicable manner.Mentioning that their relationship goes back over four decades, since Lee’s time as a news reporter, the new DP chief asked Kim to offer him guidance.Kim expressed hope for more bipartisan cooperation under Lee's leadership, despite the ruling party holding 176 of 300 seats, including on issues concerning the COVID-19 crisis.Lee suggested the two parties include economic democratization as an agenda item for the special parliamentary committee on the economy.The two leaders agreed on the need for the government's fourth extra budget to address the economic fallout from the pandemic.