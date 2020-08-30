Samsung Heir Indicted on Unfair Trading, Price Manipulation

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong will face trial over his suspected illegal succession of managerial control.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Tuesday indicted Lee without physical detention on charges of unfair trading and stock price manipulation, as well as misappropriation.An independent committee of outside experts had previously recommended that Lee not be indicted. However, prosecutors decided otherwise after concluding that he was the primary beneficiary and most responsible figure behind the succession-related suspicions.As a result, Lee will face his first legal battle in three-and-a-half years. He was indicted back in February 2017 on his alleged role in the influence-peddling scandal that resulted in the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.The latest indictment came after the Securities and Futures Commission accused Samsung Biologics on November 20, 2018 of accounting fraud in a complaint submitted to the prosecution.Prosecutors suspect Samsung management intentionally lowered the value of group affiliate Samsung C&T while inflating that of another affiliate, Cheil Industries, ahead of a 2015 merger, to help benefit Lee in his succession.The state agency also suspects the alleged accounting fraud at Samsung Biologics helped facilitate the merger, which ultimately assisted Lee in overhauling the group's governance structure.