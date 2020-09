Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea announced Tuesday that it has dug up two Goguryo era mural tombs presumed to date back to the early sixth century.North Korea's Central News Agency said they were uncovered in Anak County, South Hwanghae Province.The agency said the earthen tombs are characteristic of the traditional style at the time, but what sets them apart is that the murals featured designs of constellations, lotus flowers and leaves, clouds and turtle shells.North Korea's archaeological society explained that given the exclusive tomb designs reserved for high-level officials, the region is presumed to have been an important administrative center at the time.