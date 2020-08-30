Menu Content

21st Nat'l Assembly Kicks off 1st Regular Session

Write: 2020-09-01 15:29:33Update: 2020-09-01 16:19:25

Photo : YONHAP News

The 21st National Assembly began its first regular session Tuesday, which will review next year’s budget plan. 

The 100-day session is expected to, first, focus on measures to address damage resulting from COVID-19 and on related laws.  

Ahead of the session, ruling Democratic Party(DP) Chairperson Lee Nak-yon and the interim chief of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) Kim Chong-in had shared the need for a fourth extra budget to handle such damage.  

After discussions with the government, the DP is set to decide by early next week on the size of the extra budget and who will benefit.  

Meanwhile, the government will submit on Thursday its budget plan for 2021.  

During the regular session, speeches by party chiefs and interpellation sessions will take place later this month, while an inspection of government agencies will be conducted for three weeks from October 7.
