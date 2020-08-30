Coded Broadcast Contains Same Content as Video Posted by S. Korean Group

A coded broadcast that was uploaded on the YouTube channel of North Korea's propagandist Pyongyang Broadcasting Station is confirmed to be the same video uploaded last year by a conservative group in South Korea.The video posted by the group on its YouTube account in July of last year, in which a voice recites what appears to be page references, has the same content as the one titled "0100011001-001," that was posted and then deleted from the North Korean account.The latest broadcast was initially suspected of being an order issued to North Korean spies operating in South Korea.Casting doubt on whether the North was really behind the latest broadcast, a North Korea expert in Seoul said the video, if it indeed was posted by the North, could be Pyongyang's way of flaunting its maneuvering and hacking capabilities.Seoul's Unification Ministry spokesperson Yoh Sang-key said it's difficult to verify whether the YouTube account is managed by Pyongyang.Meanwhile, Martyn Willams, editor of the website North Korea Tech, claimed on Twitter that the channel under the North Korean broadcaster's name is not actually run by the North, but is a fake account created in Mexico.