Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities say the number of patients with severe or critical cases of COVID-19 in the nation posted three digits on Tuesday for the first time since the government launched active quarantine efforts.The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters said that as of 12 a.m. Tuesday, there were 104 COVID-19 patients in severe or critical condition.The headquarters said of that total, 86, or nearly 83 percent, were people aged 60 or older and that 65, or 62-and-a-half percent, were people who had underlying health problems.The headquarters’ deputy director, Kwon Joon-wook, projected that the number of such patients is expected to rise for the time being and urged people at high risk of getting infected, including the elderly, to exercise caution.