Japan's Ruling LDP Decides to Elect New Leader in Simplified Format

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party(LDP) has decided to elect its new leader in a simplified format to prioritize speed.This comes after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced he would step down over health reasons.According to Kyodo News and NHK on Tuesday, the party's general council decided unanimously to elect the new leader without voting by party members, as a full-scale race would require preparation and delay COVID-19 policymaking.The proposal for a simplified process was met with opposition from some party representatives and the decision is widely considered an attempt to reduce the possibility of Abe's rival Shigeru Ishiba from winning.Under the simplified vote by party representatives, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has become the most likely candidate to win leadership with support from the party's major faction.The new party leader will almost certainly become prime minister because of the party’s majority in the lower house of parliament.