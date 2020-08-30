Lee Jae-yong's Legal Counsel Criticizes Prosecution's Decision to Indict Him

Photo : KBS News

Legal representatives for Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong have criticized the prosecution’s decision to indict their client, calling the decision predetermined from the beginning.Lawyers for the Samsung Electronic Vice Chairman raised their voice in a statement issued on Tuesday after the 52-year-old scion was indicted without physical detention on charges of unfair trading and stock price manipulation, as well as misappropriation.Pointing to the earlier recommendation by a prosecutorial committee of outside experts to not indict Lee, the legal counsel argued the prosecution’s move runs counter to the principle of legal equity and will hurt public trust in the prosecution.Refuting prosecutors’ reasoning that Samsung management lowered the share prices of Samsung C&T while inflating that of Cheil Industries ahead of a 2015 merger as part of Lee’s suspected illegal succession of managerial control, they argued the merger benefited Samsung C&T rather than harmed it.The lawyers said they will faithfully make their case in the upcoming trial and reveal one by one why the prosecution’s claims are unwarranted.