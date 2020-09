Photo : YONHAP News

Two U.S. Air Force planes, including a fighter jet, were reportedly in the skies south of Seoul on Tuesday.According to private aviation tracker No Callsign, a U-2S Dragon Lady reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft made a flight near Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday morning.The agency said an A-10 Thunderbolt-II attack aircraft also made a mission flight simultaneously along the same routes.It is rare that multiple kinds of U.S. military planes fly along similar routes at the same time in South Korea, although some South Korean military officials suspect they were part of a regular training or surveillance flight against North Korea.