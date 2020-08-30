Unification Minister Calls for Tokyo's Support for Inter-Korean Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young on Tuesday sought Tokyo’s cooperation in Seoul’s efforts to improve inter-Korean relations.During his first meeting with Japanese Ambassador Koji Tomita since he was appointed as unification minister last month, Lee stressed the need to create circumstances conducive to peace on the Korean Peninsula by way of improving South-North ties, saying it will also prove beneficial to Japan.Lee said that he heard some concerned voices within Japan about the impact of rapid development of Seoul-Pyongyang relations, but asked the country to support the South’s conciliatory moves toward the North with broad viewpoints and a big heart.In response, the Japanese envoy said despite differences in priority regarding North Korea policies, South Korea and Japan “completely accord” with each other, sharing an ultimate goal of peace and security of the peninsula.Tomita added the Japanese government also expects the push for inter-Korean cooperation will lead positively to the goal.