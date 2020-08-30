US Issues Advisory on N. Korea's Weapons Programs

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. government organizations issued a joint advisory on Tuesday against North Korea's continued pursuit of a ballistic missile program.In the joint global advisory, the Treasury, Commerce and State Departments detailed North Korea's activities and "deceptive" techniques to obtain equipment and materials for its nuclear and missile programs.The departments then warned that those aiding the communist country, even unknowingly, may be subject to U.S. and international sanctions.The advisory said that the U.S. is committed to disrupting North Korea's ballistic missile procurement network and promoting accountability for entities and individuals assisting or providing support to North Korea's ballistic missile program, regardless of the location or nationality of those providing such assistance or support.The U.S. advisory contains no fresh sanctions against North Korea, but is considered unusual as it came about two months ahead of the U.S. presidential election.