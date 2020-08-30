Pentagon: China Focused on Keeping Stability on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Pentagon has assessed that China's focus of its relations with North Korea is on keeping stability to prevent military conflict on the Korean Peninsula and a collapse of the North.The Department of Defense issued the assessment on Tuesday in its annual report to Congress on China's military power.In the 2020 China Military Power report, the Pentagon said that China's goals regarding the Korean Peninsula include stability, denuclearization and non-presence of U.S. troops near China's border areas.It added that in keeping stability on the peninsula, China is focused on preventing military conflict in the region and a collapse of the North Korean regime.The report said to that end, China is taking its dual-track approach of dialogue and pressure on North Korea, while encouraging the resumption of negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.It also said China's relationship with North Korea appeared to warm somewhat last year, citing two meetings between Chinese President Xi Jingping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.