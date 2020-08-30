S. Korea's Daily COVID-19 Cases Remain in 200s for 4th Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea has remained in the 200 range for the fourth straight day.The Central Quarantine Headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Wednesday, there were 267 new cases, raising the accumulated total to 20-thousand-449.Out of the new cases, 253 were community infections, while the remaining 14 were imported.Wednesday marks the fourth consecutive day in which less than 300 new cases were registered as a strict set of social distancing rules has been in place across the nation since Sunday.Of the domestic transmissions, 187 were from the greater Seoul area, including 98 in the capital city and 79 in Gyeonggi Province.The headquarters cited that the number of patients with severe or critical cases jumped by 20 to 124. It's the highest number of serious patients to be posted since the first coronavirus case was reported in the nation.The number of such patients has been on a continuous rise since August 18 and has jumped by nearly 14-fold since then.Meanwhile, the virus-related death toll rose by two to 326.