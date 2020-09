Photo : YONHAP News

A revised bill will be submitted in parliament that aims to delay mandatory military service for figures who’ve made great contributions in popular culture and arts, such as K-Pop group BTS.Ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Jeun Young-gi, who’s a member of the National Assembly’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee, said Wednesday that the bill that would revise the military service law will be presented this week.The bill seeks to add figures who’ve been awarded and recognized in popular culture and arts by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to the list of people allowed to delay their military service.If an enforced ordinance related to the revised bill is approved, cultural figures and artists who’ve passed related deliberations can put off their enlistment until they are 30.