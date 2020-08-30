Controversial Pastor Accuses Moon of Scheming to Blame Church for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Jun Kwang-hoon, the controversial pastor of Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul, which has become a hotbed for COVID-19, was discharged on Wednesday after making a recovery from the coronavirus.At a press conference in front of his church in Seongbuk district, Jun apologized for causing great concern.He then accused President Moon Jae-in of attempting to blame the church for what Jun called the "Wuhan virus," but said the administration failed thanks to the public's prudence.Jun claimed that instead of responding to thousands of peoples’ year-long requests in rallies for an apology regarding Moon’s denial of the country’s founding in 1948, the president incited a redevelopment project to remove the church.The pastor then said he was prepared to be martyred after a month of waiting for Moon to stop denying the country and deceiving the people through a fake peaceful unification.