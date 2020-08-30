Gov't to Wait for Outcome of Reform Talks between Parliament, Doctors

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government plans to wait for the outcome of talks between the National Assembly and medical community in regard to the ongoing doctors' strike in protest of the government's healthcare reforms.Health Ministry spokesperson Son Young-rae said on Wednesday that the government hopes the two sides will reach an agreement in an amicable manner that will respect both perspectives.On Tuesday, the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) met with the Korean Intern and Resident Association(KIRA), vowing to discuss the reforms with the medical community after COVID-19 subsides.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) policy chief Han Jeoung-ae met with the Korean Medical Association(KMA), proposing to go back to the drawing board on the expansion of medical school admission quotas and setting up a public medical school.The KIRA is demanding that the government entirely withdraw the reforms, while the government argues it has already suspended them, but some of the reforms cannot be retracted due to violations of national health insurance and parliamentary laws.