KBS Exclusive: FM Hong Says 2nd COVID-19 Relief Inevitable, Eligibility Should be Reviewed

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: As South Korea struggles to cope with a new wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, there have been growing calls for the government to provide a second relief payment. Speaking to KBS, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki agreed on the need for another relief package, but cautioned against providing it to everyone.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Appearing on KBS News 9 on Tuesday, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said it would be inevitable for the government to provide a second COVID-19 relief package to the South Korean people, but the eligibility should be further reviewed.[Sound bite: Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki (Korean)](0:40)"The government believes additional aid is inevitable as there will likely be further damage from enhanced social distancing amid a rising number of COVID-19 infections. The pending issue is how to go about making the payments, whether to pay the relief to everyone like the first package or to make selective payments. I believe it would be the most desirable to customize the relief for small business owners, the self-employed, those who have been laid off, low-income households and vulnerable groups.”Hong said the presidential office, the government, and the ruling Democratic Party(DP) are expected to finalize the plan through tripartite consultation this week.Asked about how the government can assist small businesses suffering losses from heightened distancing, the minister said measures under consideration are direct financial aid, reducing fixed expenses, and supporting employment stability.Hong assured that the growing debt, exacerbated by the crisis, is within the government's management capacity, but that authorities continue to monitor and prepare countermeasures to the rapidly-rising debt.[Sound bite: Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki (Korean)](3:13)"We had a choice between keeping the fiscal increase rate low over concerns about national debt or being more aggressive about the fiscal role by enduring the issuance of deficit-covering bonds. So the question would be is the government capable of enduring the growing deficit-covering bonds? I think the growth is within the government's management capacity."The minister responded to concerns over a possible tax hike, saying overcoming the COVID-19 crisis should be top priority.He added that consideration for a tax hike should be based on public consensus.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.