KCDC: Explosive Surge in COVID-19 Cases May Be Under Control

Photo : KBS News

With daily COVID-19 cases remaining in the 200 range for the fourth-consecutive day in South Korea, quarantine authorities believe that the explosive surge may be coming under control, although vigilance is still needed.In a Wednesday briefing, Jeong Eun-kyeong, chief of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), mentioned that last week, daily cases were predicted to reach anywhere between 800 to even two-thousand this week if the surge continued.But she said thanks to the public's active participation in social distancing, the number of infections is being contained.Jeong thanked citizens, saying she is once again reminded that the key to a successful quarantine policy is the public's participation and a spirit of solidarity.She urged the public to remain united to overcome the new wave, adding that this week is crucial in determining whether the resurgence can be stabilized.Meanwhile the central quarantine headquarters noted that of the 326 coronavirus deaths reported in the country so far, 19 tested positivefor the virus posthumously.