N. Korea Believed to Have Mobilized Over 10,000 Troops for Anniversary Parade Rehearsals

Photo : KBS News

North Korea is believed to have mobilized over 10-thousand troops and hundreds of vehicles for military parade rehearsals at the "Mirim" airfield in Pyongyang, ahead of the 75th ruling Workers' Party founding anniversary next month.According to a South Korean government source on Wednesday, strategic weapons, such as an inter-continental ballistic missile(ICBM), have yet to be observed at the airfield.Another source said the North is expected to bring key items to hangars at the base as the event draws near.Based on satellite imagery from August 31, the U.S.-based 38 North website reported earlier that hundreds of vehicles were parked near the parade grounds and thousands of troops were spotted in formations near or in the area that replicates Kim Il Sung Square.In July, the South Korean Defense Ministry reported to parliament that the North is making preparations to hold a large-scale military parade for the October 10 anniversary, with new buildings spotted under construction at the site.