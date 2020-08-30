Women Paid 69% of Men's Wage for Same Work

Women were paid only 69 percent of what their male counterparts received last year for the same amount of work.In addition to the smaller income, the state pension subscription rate is also lower among women, resulting in 40 percent of all women being unprepared for post-retirement.This is according to 2020 data on South Korean women's lives released on Wednesday by Statistics Korea and the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.Hourly wage for women rose slightly last year to about 16-thousand-400 won, but is still less than 70 percent of what men were paid for the same work.This percentage has however been on the rise from under 66 percent in 2017 to 67-point-eight in 2018 and 69-point-four last year.The life expectancy at birth is also rising with baby girls born in 2018 expected to live 85-point-seven years, six years longer than boys.Statistics show that crimes against women are also continuing with some 55-hundred people rounded up by police in 2018 for illegal filming. Over 96 percent of them were men while 83 percent of victims were women.