Pres. Office Blasts Controversial Pastor's Claim of 'Quarantine Deception'

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has blasted a controversial pastor who claimed that the government's COVID-19 quarantine measures were a "fraudulent scheme."Speaking to reporters Wednesday, an official at the presidential office said the pastor should at least appear sorry, if not reflect on his wrongdoings.Jun Kwang-hoon of Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul was discharged from a hospital earlier in the day after making a full recovery from COVID-19.In a press conference after his release, Jun accused President Moon Jae-in of attempting to blame his church for what he called the "Wuhan virus," but said the administration failed thanks to the public's "wisdom and prudence."The pastor went on to say that he was prepared to become a martyr, adding that he will wait a month and if Moon continues to deceive the people by denying the legitimacy of South Korea's establishment and false promises of a peaceful reunification, he will put his own life on the line.A presidential official said that virus cases related to Sarang Jeil Church have surpassed one-thousand and the ramifications of spreading such conspiracy theories will be serious.The official said citizens were bearing the brunt of tightened social distancing, and hinted at stern response measures in accordance with the law if the pastor and the church continue to sabotage quarantine efforts.