Rightist Pastor Blames Gov't of False Accusation after 1,117 Infections

Politics

Write: 2020-09-02 16:46:59Update: 2020-09-02 17:10:30

Photo : YONHAP News

Right after his release from hospital following coronavirus treatment, the controversial pastor of Sarang Jeil Church accused the government of falsely accusing him and his congregation of causing the current spike in coronavirus infections.

[Sound bite: Pastor Jun Kwang-hoon - Sarang Jeil Church (Korean/English translation)]
"Whenever there is a chance, [the president] tried to remove me and my church by inciting a redevelopment plan to get inside the church and this time, the administration tried to accuse us of causing the entire Chinese Wuhan virus case in a fraudulent scheme. However, it failed thanks to the public's wise judgment." 

While criticizing President Moon Jae-in for his progressive political views, Pastor Jun Kwang-hoon said he will give Moon a month to apologize. 

The pastor added that he is ready to be martyred in his fight against the government.  

He was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after he joined anti-government rallies in Seoul last month along with more than 600 of his followers. The church is responsible for one-thousand-117 infections as of noon Wednesday, sparking widespread public criticism.

A presidential official likened Jun to a thief turning on the master with a club, saying that the pastor caused massive damage to the government's quarantine efforts.
