Politics

Security Adviser: Seoul Seeks to Trim "Excess" Function of Working Group with US

Write: 2020-09-02 18:52:11Update: 2020-09-02 18:55:40

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s national security adviser says Seoul seeks to raise the efficiency of a joint working group with Washington on North Korean issues by realigning “excess” functions.

National Security Office Director Suh Hoon made the remark on Wednesday in response to a question from ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Huh Young during a meeting of the National Assembly Steering Committee. 

Suh said discussions are being made in the direction of enhancing the operability of the working group by readjusting functions that are “misunderstood and excessive.”

Specifically, he said, the apparatus as it is currently managed creates the impression that it is the sole and mandatory channel of discussion for advancing bilateral coordination on inter-Korean affairs. 

Responding to comments that the working group has become a stumbling block in pursuing inter-Korean cooperation, Suh said the government is aware of such views, and added that Seoul has had “sufficient” discussions on the matter with the U.S. and will reflect them in the future.
