Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party is the new name of the main opposition United Future Party.The conservative party on Wednesday announced its new official name in three foreign languages including English.Its Chinese banner is “Guomin Liliang” while its Japanese name is “Kokumin no Chikara.”The party finalized the name change in a virtual meeting of its national committee earlier in the day as part of self-reform plans pursued after its crushing defeat in the general elections in April.Later in the day, it reported the new names to the National Election Committee, which is expected to approve them as early as this week.