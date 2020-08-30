US Urges N. Korea to Return to Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official has urged North Korea to return to the negotiating table rather than remain isolated.Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell renewed the call in a press briefing on Wednesday when asked about a joint advisory issued by U.S. government organizations the previous day against North Korea's weapons programs.Stilwell said that the Trump administration has gone far further than any other in taking strong actions to let North Korea know that it is going to have to negotiate.He continued that North Korea can't just sit back and make threats, launch missiles or do all the other things it has been doing.The U.S. official said the joint advisory is another step in that direction, adding it is to demonstrate to North Korea that there is a brighter future for its people, but the North will have to step up and negotiate rather than remain isolated.