S. Korea's FX Reserves Rise for 5th Straight Month in August

South Korea's foreign exchange reserves rose for the fifth consecutive month in August due to the weakening of the U.S. dollar and an increase in investment returns.According to the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the country's foreign reserves came to a record high of 418-point-95 billion U.S. dollars as of the end of last month, up two-point-42 billion dollars from a month earlier.The monthly figure plunged nearly nine billion dollars in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but rebounded and posted growth for the following five months.The central bank said the rise in August is attributed to increased returns on its foreign assets and the U.S. dollar's weakness that drove up the value of other currencies when converted into the U.S. greenback.South Korea retained its position as the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves at the end of July, with China topping the list, followed by Japan and Switzerland.