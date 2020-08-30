IAEA: N. Korea Still Enriching Uranium

Photo : KBS News

The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) reportedly assesses that North Korea has continued to enrich uranium in the past year.According to Reuters and AFP on Wednesday, the IAEA said in a report that there is no sign North Korea reprocessed spent fuel from its main nuclear reactor into plutonium in the past year, but it seems to have continued to enrich uranium.The UN atomic watchdog, which has not had inspectors in North Korea since 2009, reportedly said that vehicle movements and the operation of cooling units at a fuel-rod fabrication plant at the Yongbyon nuclear site suggest North Korea has been producing enriched uranium with centrifuges there.It also raised the possibility that North Korea could be enriching uranium at a facility just outside Pyongyang known as Kangson.The IAEA said the North's continued nuclear program is a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions and called on the North to fulfill its obligations and cooperate with the nuclear watchdog.