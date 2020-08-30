S. Korea's COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 200, Smallest in over 2 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of daily COVID-19 infections in South Korea fell below 200 for the first time in over two weeks.The Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday that 195 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours ending 12 a.m., raising the accumulated total to 20-thousand-644.Out of the new cases, 188 were community infections, while the remaining seven were imported.Of the domestic transmissions, 148 were from the greater Seoul area, including 69 in the capital city and 64 in Gyeonggi Province.The daily figure marks the smallest since August 17 when it posted 197.The daily new infections soared to over 400 on August 27 before falling to the 300 range for the next two days and slipping further to the 200 range for the next four days.Meanwhile, the virus-related death toll rose by three to 329.