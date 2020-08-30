Daily COVID-19 Tally Drops to 195 as Critically Ill Patients Surge

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The number of daily COVID-19 infections in South Korea fell below 200 for the first time in over two weeks. The Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday that 195 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours ending 12 a.m., raising the accumulated total to 20-thousand-644.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo says the recent explosive surge of coronavirus infections has been curbed, but it's too early to lower the nation's guard.[Sound bite: Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo (Korean/English translation)]"This week is a critical juncture between a surge and a calm-down. The explosive spread has been curtailed somewhat but triple digit infections continue. A total of four-thousand 786 patients are in isolation wards as more than 200 patients have been found daily for two weeks, threatening our quarantine and medical systems. Untraceable infections have reached their highest level at 24 percent."Daily confirmations of COVID-19 infections in South Korea demonstrated a persistent rise from 50 something in the middle of August, peaking at 441 per day a week ago.Newly registered infections throughout Wednesday declined to 195. It was the first time the figure dropped below 200 in 17 days.Quarantine authorities are now worried that transmissions are no longer confined to a few major clusters, with the virus spreading in places enmeshed in the daily routines of the public.[Sound bite: Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo (Korean/English translation)]"COVID-19 [transmissions] are occurring frequently in places too close to us, including churches, sports facilities, apartment complexes as well as nursing homes. Individual negligence, carelessness and lies weaken our quarantine grid to prolong the pain and sacrifices of out neighbors."An additional three deaths were reported Wednesday due to the pandemic as the number of critically ill coronavirus patients rose by 31 to 154, the highest since the initial outbreak in JanuaryThe number of accumulated COVID-19 infections in South Korea stands at 20-thousand-644.The government is running tightened social distancing regulations in the Seoul metro area until Sunday, banning gatherings at popular franchise coffee shops and shutting down gyms.Churches are banned from holding on-site Sunday services.The government is now seeking to stabilize the coronavirus situation before the five-day Chuseok thanksgiving holiday beginning at the end of this month, during which a massive number of Koreans travel back to their hometowns to meet their families.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.