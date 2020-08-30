People Power Party Chief Marks 100 Days in Leadership

Photo : YONHAP News

The interim chief of the main opposition People Power Party has vowed to make the party one that spearheads efforts for national unity.Kim Chong-in made the remark during an online news conference on Thursday which marked his 100th day in the top party post.He said the People Power Party will do its best to assume the responsibility granted by the people and history.Kim said there has never been a more crucial time for the main opposition party to act than now, as he said working class families are suffering economic hardship due to the government’s failure in COVID-19 quarantine measures and economic measures.He said his party has long been viewed as one that failed to stand by the socially vulnerable and advocated for vested interests. Kim said the party will now become one that smiles together with the people.On the possibility of joining forces with People’s Party Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo ahead of the next presidential election, Kim said he is confident that the People Power Party will be able to naturally yield a presidential candidate when it transforms into a party that’s loved by the people.