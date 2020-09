Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party cancelled all of its activities for Thursday after an employee who works at one of the party’s offices tested positive for COVID-19.The employee was found to be a woman in her 30s who resides in Seoul’s Mapo District and works at the office of the People Power Party’s chief policymaker within the National Assembly.Health authorities plan to test the woman’s fellow workers in the party office as well as those who came in contact with her.The People Power Party was initially set to hold a ceremony on Thursday afternoon on handing out letters of appointments to the heads of its newly formed policy coordination committees.