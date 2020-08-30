Civic Group Accuses Justice Minister's Son of Illegal Vacations during Military Service

Photo : YONHAP News

A civic group has requested the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office to investigate suspicions that Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae used her influence to extend her son’s sick leave while he was serving his mandatory military service.The group called the “Rule of Law Action Network” announced the move at a news conference in front of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office in Seoul on Thursday.The group said Choo’s son, surnamed Seo, had 23 consecutive days off while serving his military duty in the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army in June 2017 when Choo was head of the ruling Democratic Party.The group claimed that in the process, Choo’ aide called Seo’s superior in the military and had inquired about extending Seo’s sick leave.The group said if Choo ordered her aide to make such a call, it would translate to abuse of authority and would mean Choo had her aide do work unrelated to his official duties.The group’s move comes a day after the main opposition People Power Party filed a complaint with the prosecution against Seo, Choo’s aide and three military officials, accusing them of violating the Military Criminal Act among other laws.Seo’s lawyers, on their part, said Seo's sick leaves and vacations presented no legal problems and expressed hope that the truth will come out through the prosecution’s investigation.