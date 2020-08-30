US Expert: N. Korea Could Unveil Solid Fuel ICBM Next Month

A U.S. expert on North Korea says U.S. government officials are growing concerned that North Korea could unveil a new type of long-range ballistic missile capable of striking the U.S. homeland with a nuclear weapon.
In an article contributed to American Conservative magazine on Wednesday, Harry Kazianis, Senior Director of Korean Studies at the Center for the National Interest, said a senior White House official and multiple U.S. intelligence officials had expressed such concerns to him over the last few days.
According to Kazianis, the U.S. officials strongly suspect Pyongyang will unveil a solid-fueled intercontinental-range ballistic missile (ICBM) at its October tenth military parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of its ruling party.
Kazianis assessed that such a public display would represent a generational shift in Pyongyang’s missile technology, as the North’s current long-range mobile ICBMs use a liquid-based fuel.
He added that such a reveal could be used to signal strength to whoever wins the U.S. presidential election in November and to create much-needed positive news domestically.