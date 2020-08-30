US Expert: N. Korea Could Unveil Solid Fuel ICBM Next Month

A U.S. expert on North Korea says U.S. government officials are growing concerned that North Korea could unveil a new type of long-range ballistic missile capable of striking the U.S. homeland with a nuclear weapon.In an article contributed to American Conservative magazine on Wednesday, Harry Kazianis, Senior Director of Korean Studies at the Center for the National Interest, said a senior White House official and multiple U.S. intelligence officials had expressed such concerns to him over the last few days.According to Kazianis, the U.S. officials strongly suspect Pyongyang will unveil a solid-fueled intercontinental-range ballistic missile (ICBM) at its October tenth military parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of its ruling party.Kazianis assessed that such a public display would represent a generational shift in Pyongyang’s missile technology, as the North’s current long-range mobile ICBMs use a liquid-based fuel.He added that such a reveal could be used to signal strength to whoever wins the U.S. presidential election in November and to create much-needed positive news domestically.