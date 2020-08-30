Striking Doctors Finalizing Proposition to Lawmakers

Photo : YONHAP News

Doctors' associations are working on coordinating their final proposition ahead of their planned negotiations with lawmakers on ways to end their current walkout.The Korean Medical Association(KMA) representing some 130-thousand doctors in private practice, as well as intern and resident doctors' groups on Thursday held closed door talks.Their agreement will be sent to a three-way meeting of the government and ruling and opposition parties, which will decide whether to accept the striking doctors' demands.The latest development comes as the ruling Democratic Party's policy chief held talks with the KMA chief and suggested the possibility of re-discussing the government's medical reform plan from scratch, asking the doctors' side to draft a compromise agreement.To protest the government's plan to recruit more medical students and produce four-thousand more doctors by 2031, trainee doctors began a walkout on August 21.