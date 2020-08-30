Menu Content

US Official: N. Korea Trying to Enhance ICBM Capabilities

A senior U.S. defense official said on Wednesday that North Korea is trying to enhance its intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) capabilities.

Rob Soofer, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for nuclear and missile defense policy, made the remarks in a virtual forum hosted by U.S.-based Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies. 

Soofer said the U.S. knows that North Korea is trying to bolster its ICBM capabilities, maybe even move to a submarine launched ballistic missile, but Washington doesn't know how far Pyongyang has come.

The defense official said that the U.S. is enhancing its missile defense capabilities in response, explaining that the Standard Missile-3 Block IIA may soon be deployed on ships and land.

He added that the U.S. will conduct a test of the missile before the end of the year and if it works, the U.S. would have the capability to address the North Korean threat.
